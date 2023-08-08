From Uche Usim, Abuja

In a strategic effort to provide the requisite capacity development training for Treasury staff, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) is working with the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) in that regard.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein dropped the hint when the Director-General of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Mrs. Cecelia Gayya, led a delegation from the institution on a courtesy visit to her in Abuja recently.

Dr. Madein said capacity development is essential for effective performance and assured that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) will sustain a deeper collaboration with ASCON regarding capacity development training for its staff.

She noted that, “Challenges abound in every position one occupies and every task has its own demands. The complexities will keep increasing and the ability to overcome and achieve the desired result will definitely rely more on the exposure, in terms of skills and knowledge of global trends”.

While reaffirming that staff training is a cardinal policy of her office, the AGF called on the management of ASCON to include Treasury staff in its capacity building programmes on any area within the civil or public service.

She applauded the management of ASCON for considering the Treasury Academy, in Orozo, Abuja as its study Centre, adding that the OAGF will provide all the necessary assistance to bring the idea to fruition.

On her appointment as the first female AGF, Dr. Madein acknowledged that the office comes with much expectations from the government and Nigerians, promising that she will put in her utmost effort to discharge the responsibility creditably.

In her remarks, the Director General of ASCON, Mrs Cecelia Gayya congratulated Dr. Madein on her appointment as the first female AGF and expressed optimism that she has the capacity and experience to succeed in the office.

Mrs. Gayya confirmed that ASCON was willing to partner with the OAGF on staff training and other areas as may be required of it, adding that the institute was working towards making the Treasury Academy in Abuja one of its study Centers.

She said the institute had commenced the training of Chief Executives of parastatals, agencies and commissions, and that the AGF will be included in the next session of the training which will commence in September.