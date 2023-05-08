• members holds unity rally

From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak extolled the National Youth Service Corps on the active 50 years of fostering national unity,cultural integration and development.

Speaking on behalf of the governor of kwara state during the unity walk to commemorate the scheme golden anniversary on Monday May 22 , the Kwara state deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, earlier hailed the scheme for consistently upholding the unity of the nation over the past 50 years.

The Governor also thumbed-up Corps Members for several community development service projects across the state.

He further encouraged them not to relent in their unwavering service to the nation. According to him “be focused in your service to our fatherland, Nigeria. Youths, being the major constituency of the society, must inculcate the core values of integrity, hard work and continue to develop themselves to become better citizens of the country”.

He , however, enjoined Corps members to use the NYSC platform to discover themselves and invest in personal development.

Meanwhile, addressing corps members and people at the NYSC secretariat before the rally, Kwara State Commissioner for Youth Development and chairman of the state NYSC Governing Board Olabode George Towoju applauded the corps members for their tenacity in serving their country even in the midst of difficulty. He further tasked the corps members to further uphold the tenets of patriotism and to continue to be law abiding citizens.

Similarly, the state coordinator of the NYSC Kwara, Mr Jimba Olawale Chris said that the scheme has come of age . According to him, the scheme has impacted the society in various ways , such Education, primary health care ,amongst others via the Instrumentality of various Corps Members Community Development Services.

Mr Jimba further said that the scheme would continue to be a veritable platform for the remodeling of the Nigerian youth for national development. By being a Leveler, the Scheme has marched saliently to create balance across the multi-ethnic Nigerian nation.

The state coordinator added that “the scheme has over the years grown to become one of the revered Federal government-established schemes that has done the country proud in all respects. Standing strong as a monolith amongst all platforms of unity and has actively grown into an active agent of unification and national transformation”

It is worthy of note that NYSC was created by Decree no 24 of May, 22 1973, promulgated by the regime of the then head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, “to keep Nigeria one”. The scheme was primarily conceptualized to strengthen the national cohesion and integration, so that the already wounded nation could be more bonded in all spheres.