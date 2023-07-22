From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has advised bloggers against spreading falsehood ahead of ruling in case between the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, said some bloggers had reported that the NYSC had conceded the validity of the governor’s certificate.

Onwubiko said he and some staff of HURIWA stormed the NYSC headquarters and that the Corps maintained its position.

He said: “However, throughout the legal proceedings, we have diligently monitored reports emanating from various online media sources about the election petition Tribunal.

“We express concern over the multitude of slanted reports that seem aimed at creating unnecessary pressure and giving the impression that the NYSC Management has conceded the validity of the governor’s certificate.

“It is essential to clarify that the NYSC has consistently maintained its position that the discharge certificate presented by Governor Peter Mbah did not originate from the NYSC and has no association with the organization whatsoever.

“We were recently informed, precisely within the last few hours, that the NYSC steadfastly stands by this assertion, supported by unimpecable evidence that the certificate is fake.

“More so, we acknowledge that the Office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) holds the official position of the NYSC on this matter.

“However, we find it disconcerting that there has been a conspicuous silence from that quarter amid the ongoing controversy.

“We take this opportunity to reiterate that the NYSC has not wavered in its stance on the authenticity of the governor’s certificate.

“Addressing recent developments, we must clarify the reports insinuating a possible shift in the NYSC’s position.

“When these stories emerged online, suggesting a potential change in the NYSC’s claim, HURIWA promptly dispatched a four-man delegation to the NYSC headquarters.

“We demanded clarity and, if warranted, an apology from the NYSC’s Director-General to Governor Peter Mbah within 48 working hours.

“However, to our astonishment, the top management staff of the NYSC who received our delegation firmly reiterated that the NYSC has not altered any aspect of its claim.

“They emphatically stated that Governor Peter Mbah’s NYSC certificate is fake and bears no connection to the NYSC.

“Hence, HURIWA emphasizes that the NYSC’s insistence on the alleged forgery remains steadfast.

“We reiterate that there has been no capitulation on the part of the NYSC, and they continue to assert that Governor Peter Mbah’s certificate did not originate from the NYSC.

“As an organization committed to upholding the values of justice, we firmly believe that all parties involved should have their day in the competent courts of law.

“We call on all stakeholders, including the media, the NYSC, and Governor Peter Mbah, to exercise restraint, respect the legal process, and refrain from propagating unfounded claims.

“It is crucial that we allow the courts to decide based on the evidence presented. HURIWA remains resolute in its pursuit of truth, justice, and accountability, and we will vigilantly observe and monitor this situation as it unfolds.

“It is essential to understand that HURIWA’s advocacy on this matter is rooted in our commitment to defending human rights, justice, and the rule of law.

“We firmly believe that public officeholders, including the governor of Enugu State, must be held accountable for their actions and decisions.

“Our advocacy seeks to ensure that those who hold positions of power are transparent, honest, and uphold the highest standards of integrity.”

He clarified that “our stance on this issue is not politically motivated. HURIWA remains neutral and non-partisan in all our engagements.

“Our only interest lies in the pursuit of truth and justice for the people of Nigeria. We encourage all Nigerians, regardless of political affiliations, to join us in this noble cause to uphold the integrity of our democratic institutions.

“Furthermore, we urge the media to exercise professionalism and impartiality in their reportage on this issue. It is of utmost importance that journalists adhere to ethical standards and verify information before disseminating it to the public.

“Misinformation and biased reporting can lead to further confusion and hinder the progress of the legal process.

“As we continue to closely monitor the proceedings of the election petition Tribunal and the regular courts, we reiterate our trust in the judiciary to dispense justice fairly and independently.

“We have confidence that the courts will thoroughly examine the evidence presented and make an impartial judgment.”