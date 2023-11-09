From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has demanded a review of the Federal High Court judgement that authenticated the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate of Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his ruling, maintained that the NYSC could have prosecuted Governor Mbah if it believed that Governor Mbah’s certificate was forged.

But HURIWA’s National Coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko, at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, argued that the NYSC lacked the legal authority to act as a public prosecutor in cases of certificate forgery.

Onwubiko, also, pointed out the lack of consideration for the fact that a former Inspector General of Police was investigating the matter.

“The absence of any mention of the actions taken by the Inspector General of Police raises doubts about the comprehensiveness and fairness of the judgment.

“The timing of the judgment, just days before the Appeal Court Lagos was set to hear the Labour Party’s appeal against the Enugu State gubernatorial election petition tribunal judgment, raises suspicions of potential interference with the ongoing legal process.

“HURIWA called for a comprehensive and impartial review of the judgment to ensure that justice is served and the rule of law prevails,” he y.

Also, he commended the NYSC for its stance on the matter, citing it as an example of an institution with zero tolerance for corruption.

He further called on Nigerians to support the NYSC and urged the complete ban of individuals with questionable characters from participating in politics.

“The organisation remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding human rights and democratic values in Nigeria and will closely monitor this case,” he posited.