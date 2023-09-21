…..Nasarawa Commissioner Applauds NYSC Achievements at National Meeting

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Hon. Jafaru Ango, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Nasarawa State, actively participated in a significant one-day 2023 Meeting of National Youth Service Corps’ (NYSC) Top Management with Representatives of State Governments held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The event took place at the Exclusive Serene Hotel in Wuye, Abuja, and centered around the theme “FIVE DECADES OF NATIONAL SERVICE: MOBILIZING STAKEHOLDERS FOR ENHANCED SERVICE DELIVERY.

In his address, Commissioner Jafaru Ango proudly highlighted several achievements of the Governor Abdullahi Sule-led administration in Nasarawa State concerning the NYSC.

These accomplishments included the renovation of the Magaji Dan Yamusa Permanent NYSC Orientation Camp in Keffi, timely payment of N5,000 stipends to serving Corps Members, provision of hostel accommodations for Corps Members, and an overall improved welfare package.

Furthermore, he commended the state’s commitment to ensuring the security, safety, and conducive work environment for Corps Members, enabling them to fulfill their primary assignments without disruptions.

Commissioner Ango expressed his appreciation to the NYSC Board for organizing this enlightening and constructive meeting. He emphasized the importance of the gathering in strengthening the synergy between State Governments and the NYSC, an essential partnership for the rapid development of the nation.

He also pledged to convey the meeting’s outcomes to Governor Abdullahi Sule, underlining its potential for facilitating nation-building efforts.

Brigadier-General Yushau Ahmed, the Director-General of the NYSC, moderated the meeting’s sessions. In his opening remarks, he welcomed participants and shed light on both the achievements and challenges faced by the NYSC. Brigadier-General Ahmed emphasized the deliberate steps being taken to identify and implement lasting solutions to these challenges.

Daily Sun gathered that the meeting’s participants collectively adopted resolutions aimed at enhancing the NYSC’s service delivery. They pledged to communicate these resolutions to their respective State Governments, demonstrating a commitment to collaborative efforts in advancing the NYSC’s mission.