From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A total of 1,347 2023 batch ‘B’ (stream II) Corps members comprising 663 males and 684 females are currently undergoing their 21-day orientation course at the temporary camp inside Government College, Kurmi Marshi, Kaduna State.

The 21-day orientation course is designed, among others, to prepare young Nigerian graduates for the task ahead of their one-year mandatory service to the motherland.

Declaring the orientation course open, the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, reiterated his unwavering support for the welfare and security of Youth Corps members and staff of the Scheme in the State.

Uba Sani who spoke through the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, noted that having contributed immensely to the development of rural areas through the all-season deployment of Corps members, NYSC deserves the required support to keep it moving.

According to him, the deployment of young Nigerian graduates to States other than theirs has exposed a lot of them to geographical locations and cultures other than theirs thereby fostering national unity and integration.

To him, “the pivotal role of the NYSC scheme in our quest for national integration and sustainable development is attested to by the noteworthy contributions of corps members to community development and the implementation of many Government programmes and projects.

“For instance, the people of this country will always be appreciative of the noble role of corps members in the evolution of a credible electoral process, the

fight against illiteracy, primary health care delivery, infrastructural

development, among others.

“The corps members are not only ambassadors of the NYSC but also representatives of all Nigerian youths”, he added.

The Coordinator of NYSC in the State, Mr. Hassan Taura, said the Corps members are to take part in all camp activities including but not limited to military drills, citizenship and leadership training, entrepreneurship, sports, social events that would prepare them for the task ahead.