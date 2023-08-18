From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Government, yesterday, tasked corps members posted to the state for their one year compulsory service to their fatherland to key into the economic diversification programme of Making Edo Great Agenda (MEGA) by aligning themselves with the various skills programmes offered through the Edo Jobs Agency.

The governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, represented by Mr. Victor Asiruwa, Director, Ministry of Youths and Humanitarian Affairs gave the task during the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream I I Swearing-In Ceremony at Okada, Edo State.

Obaseki added that in the course of their one year national service, they will be faced with sundry opportunities and challenges but however, he is confident that the orientation course will equip them with the necessary skill-set needed to make it a year of outstanding fulfilment.

The governor said that it is no longer news that the white collar jobs are not readily available and that he urged them to avail themselves the opportunities provided by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) management through its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme , aimed towards empowering youth Corps Members to be self-reliant.

While lauding the scheme, Obaseki said the orientation course which is the first phase of their national service, is critical in preparing them for the enormous task ahead adding that it offers them the opportunity to develop mentally, emotionally, psychologically and that it will expose them to the various issues on leadership, good governance, loyalty, patriotism, national development aspirations as well as the tradition and culture of the people of the state.

On the part of the state NYSC coordinator, Mrs. Oladeinde Foluke, she said a total of 1732 comprising 740 male and 992 female have been duly registered and are ready to be sworn in as Corps Members of the scheme.

She said the “scheme faces inadequate hostel accommodation for both male and female corps members and collaborating agencies.

” Provision of hospital bed in the ultra modern camp clinic, provision of additional two boreholes to complement the only one in the camp”

She added, “the camp needs perimeter fence of the expansion of the camp to prevent further encroachment by individuals as well as completion of the sport arena”

“While we pledge our continuous support towards the lofty goals of the MEGA agenda of your government, we are appealing to His Excellency to intervene by way of solving these problems as it would aid the smooth running of the orientation camp”