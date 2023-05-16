From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A total of 2,403 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for the 2023 Batch ‘A’ (Stream II) service year have been deployed to their various places of primary assignment in Delta State.

This followed the end of the 21-day orientation course on Tuesday at Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing the corps members, the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa urged them to be cautious of their activities and undertakings in their respective areas of deployment.

Okowa who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, Mr Henry Onyeukwu, urged the corps members to concentrate on their assignment and resist the temptation of involving in anti-social activities.

“This is a trying period for most of you who will naturally want to exercise your newfound freedom through the pursuit of some adventures most of which could be either detrimental to your future or pose serious dangers to your lives.

“I implore you to learn to play down on the ecstasy of youthful exuberance in all your undertakings during the service year.

”You should strive to be beacons of moral rectitude and a shining example to other youths who are looking up to you,” he added.

The state coordinator of NYSC, Mr Alao Olusegun, said the corps members exhibited an unparalleled level of discipline and unwavering patriotic service to Nigeria during the orientation course.

Olusegun admonished the corps members to put into practice what they learned, even as he appealed to corps employers to receive them with open arms and integrate them into their system.

“I also want to appeal to the good people of the state to extend to their corps members the excellent hospitality they are noted for and ensure they settle down quickly and get integrated into their midst,” he added.