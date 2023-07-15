The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, has threatened to sanction 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream One Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) if they violate any of the provisions of the NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws.

General Dogara, however, urged the PCMs currently undergoing orientation across various states in the country to familiarise themselves with the scheme’s statute in order to have a successful service year.

In his nationwide address to the PCMs on Friday, he cautioned that anyone who violates the scheme’s rules and regulations would be appropriately sanctioned, urging them to draw guidance from their Oath of Allegiance for national service.

“You must adhere to all camp rules and be obedient to the course officials. Let me also warn you that vices such as cultism and drug abuse are strictly prohibited on camp. For avoidance of doubt, any violation of the dress code will attract appropriate sanctions as spelt out in the NYSC Act.

“I enjoin you to adhere to the official dress code for corps members, and not only must you dress well, but also ensure you adorn the right kits for every occasion,” he said.

He admonished them to sustain the zeal of patriotism throughout the orientation course and serve as responsible role models throughout the period of their service year.

He also urged the PCMs to embrace the four cardinal programmes of the NYSC, namely; the Orientation, Primary Assignment, Community Development Service and Passing out/winding up activities to contribute their quota to national development.

He admonished them to grab the opportunities provided to them during the orientation course on the objectives and programmes of the scheme including; leadership coaching, paramilitary drills, physical trainings and sensitization on topical national issues, amongst others.

“They are all designed to equip you for the tasks of the service year and I enjoin you to avail yourselves of this unique opportunity by participating actively in all the camp activities as they will go a long way in enabling you to realise your potentials,” the statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, quoted the DG as saying.