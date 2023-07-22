…Charges council chairmen to emulate Nwanosike

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushalu Dogara Ahmed, has described the residential quarters built for Corps members by the Samuel Nwanosike-led Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State, as among the best lodges nationwide.

Brig.-General Ahmed declared this at the commissioning of 48 rooms self-contained Corpers’ Lodge in Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre LGA, Rivers State, yesterday.

Inagurating the landmark project, built and donated to the Scheme by the administration of Nwanosike, chairman of the council, General Ahmed described the brand new Corpers’ Lodge as a legacy project and one of the best in the country.

Speaking further, the NYSC Chief Executive stated that the provision of a suitable accomodation has solved 50 percent of a Corps member’s problem in a service year, urging other LGA chairmen across the country to take a cue from Nwanosike’s landmark gesture.

General Ahmed used the occasion to appreciate the council boss and the people of Ikwerre LGA for helping the Scheme to deepen her topmost policy thrust hinged on unwavering security and welfare of Corps members.

Gen Ahmed called on the Corps members to reciprocate the gesture of the chairman through renewed commitment and dedication to duty to serve Ikwerre LGA people better.

He concluded by appealing to the Corps members to use the facilities in the lodge with great sense of responsibility.

Earlier, Nwanosike had described the NYSC Scheme as a strong vehicle of unity and integration of all Nigerians.

He recalled his Service Year experience in Edo State, noting that he had good accommodation and was treated well; hence, his motivation to extend that to Corps members serving in his LGA.

Nwanosike commended the Corps members in the LGA for their commitment, steadfastness and resilience in lifting the standard of living of the people of the LGA, especially, in the education sector, where they have been exceptionally outstanding.

He thanked General Ahmed for honouring his invitation in person to inaugurate the project and wished him well in his tenure.

Creme-de-la-creme of the society including political office holders, the traditional institution, security chiefs, religious leaders, captains of industries, women and youth groups graced the colourful event.

The lodge was built to mark the second year of the second term of the chairman and has two courtyards, two well-furnished sitting rooms with large television screens, DStv and internet services, self-contained rooms with beds and mattresses, big kitchens, a generator house, a borehole with overhead water tank among other facilities.

Among the DG NYSC entourage were the Directors, Special Duties, Musa Abubakar, Press & Public Relations, Mr. Eddy Megwa, the Coordinator NYSC, Rivers State, Mr. George Mfongang, NYSC staff and Corps members.