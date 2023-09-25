From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has dragged the scheme’s Internal Auditors to the classroom to enhance their competences for optimal discharge of their duties.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony during the event in Abuja on Monday, General Ahmed expressed confidence that the training will improve their productivity with less supervision in handling their tasks and increased job satisfaction.

“This training is therefore designed to enhance your competences for optimal discharge of your duties. The training will focus on the following areas among others; Deploying IT skills to enhance: Capacity for efficient data analysis, improve transparency in governance in the scheme, efficiency, use of IT in achieving information confidentiality and handling of sensitive data, organisational skills and ability to stay focused on assigned tasks; Understanding of data integrity and security policies through the deployment of IT.

“It is my firm belief that at the end of the workshop you would have been equipped not only for improved productivity with less supervision in handling your tasks, but also for increased job satisfaction.

“To this end, I urge you to pay attention to the resource persons and also use this forum to identify areas of lapses in your schedules and come up with workable solutions and best practices with a view to improving them.

“Let me assure you that management shall continue to provide enabling environment for you to carryout your responsibilities optimally,” General Ahmed promised.

Earlier, head Audit, Levi Agim, thanked the DG for the support provided to the department, charging; “all participants to take advantage of the workshop to update your knowledge on new trends and practicesin the field.

“It is therefore imperative that the knowledge and skill of this category of officers be constantly updated on prevailing developments and best practices particularly in the area of

Information Technology as the financial environment is getting more complex and sophisticated by the day.

“It is in this regard that the thematic focus of the workshop is on “Training NYSC Internal Auditors on Requisite Information Technology (IT) Skills for Effective Service Delivery.”

It was chosen to underscore the importance of Information Technology (IT) in the effective delivery of the duties of an Auditor and the need to adequately equip the officers with the requisite skills and knowledge. This training will therefore empower them to enhance and speed up their work accurately and efficiently,” he said.