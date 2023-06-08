…Blames educational institutions for menace

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, has expressed concerns over the quality of graduates mobilised for the compulsory one year service by the Corps Producing Institutions (CPI) across the country.

General Ahmed spoke at the opening ceremony of the meeting of NYSC management with the Registrars of Corps Producing Institutions in Nigeria held in Abuja on Thursday.

He thanked the participants, stressing that; “despite the prevailing situation in the country, the large turn up of participants is a clear demonstration of individual and corporate commitments towards this noble youth project.”

Speaking further, he said that; “I have been informed that, since the end of the first meeting with the Registrars in 2022, there has been appreciable level of implementation of resolutions of pre-mobilisation workshops usually attended by Student Affairs Officers (SAOs) and Data Entry Officers (DEOs).

“While I am glad about the positive feedback, more still need to be done to make the mobilization process more seamless. For instance, the continuous decline of quality of graduates which has largely been attributed to factors such as harvest of graduates from unaccredited institutions, manipulation of data to allow part-time graduates enrol for service and other unwholesome practices leaves much to be desired from the citadels of learning.

“Management is determined not to take it lightly with institutions or individuals perpetrating these acts intermittently. In recent times, the NYSC has consistently harped on appointment of credible Students Affairs Officers (SAOs) and Data Entry Officers (DEOs). In this regard, let me reecho our call taking cognizance of the fact that no one can guarantee excellent output when the quality of input is not guaranteed,” he said.

General Ahmed also warned in strong terms that the management would deal decisively with any institution or individual found culpable in such act.

The Chairman, NYSC National Governing Board Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar, who was represented by a member of the Board, Major General BS Adetoro in her goodwill message enjoined participants at the meeting to critically assess all the steps in the Mobilisation process and fashion out a formidable template that will guarantee unassailable mobilization process.

The Director, Corps Mobilization Department, Hajiya Isa Walida Siddique enjoined the Registrars to step up their game in the admission of qualified students and their progression till graduation.

“Supervision of the mobilization of your graduates for National Service in accordance with laid down rules and procedures equally fall under your purview”, she added.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mr Olusade Adesola while declaring the meeting open acknowledged that the giant strides in the FCT is attributable to the selfless services of Corps Members deployed to serve within the capital territory.

He promised that the FCT Administration would deepen it’s partnership with the NYSC to ensure the successful implementation of the Scheme’s objectives.

The meeting had in attendance, representatives of JAMB, NUC, NBTE, Federal Ministry of Education and other critical stakeholders.