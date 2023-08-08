From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has agreed to collaborate with Institute for Humanitarian Studies and Social Development (IHSD) to train corps members on humanitarian services.

The statement signed by the Eddy Megwa, Director,Press and Public Relations, disclosed that President/Chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute, Ambassador Adamu Babangida Ibrahim, made the request on Tuesday when he led other members of the council on a courtesy visit to the NYSC national directorate Headquarters in Abuja.

The Chairman described NYSC as; “the only institution that offers selfless community development services to the public. The corps members’ roles in rural development cannot be under-estimated.”

“Let me laud the scheme for its numerous community development projects by corps members over the past 50 years, which has benefitted many communities across the country.

“I want tp applaud the Director General and other managers of the scheme for mentoring corps members on self-reliance, leadership roles and societal values,” he said.

Ibrahim further noted that the synergy with NYSC would enable corps members understand the dynamics and importance of humanitarian and also tap into the potentials of building up careers in the sector through volunteerism.

In his remarks, the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed, said there is the need for professional humanitarians in the society.

He commended the council for its efforts since inception till date. General Ahmed also promised to look into the request with a view to cement the relationship.