From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appealed to the Delta State Government to construct a more fortified perimeter fencing at the Orientation Camp located in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

Part of the existing perimeter fence has already collapsed, thereby exposing the state government huge investment at the camp to vandals and other security threats.

State coordinator of the NYSC in Delta, Mr. Alao Olusegun, made the appeal on Friday during the swearing-in corps members posted to the state for the 2023 batch ‘A’ stream II service year.

Olusegun who was full of praises for the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration for providing facilities at the camp, however reiterated the need to safeguard the facilities.

“We thank the governor for the tarred road and side drainage in the camp; for the 700 capacity hostel for male corps members which is nearing completion as well as for the ongoing construction of the South-South Area Office Warehouse and many other projects here on camp. We are equally grateful for the recently reconstructed transit corps lodge in Asaba.

“While appreciating the government for the giant strides already recorded for the scheme, we however appeal for the construction of a more fortified perimeter fence to safeguard the huge investment in the Orientation Camp,” he stated.

Alao urged the corps members to be law abiding during the orientation course by ensuring strict compliance with camp rule and regulations.

In his remarks, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by the Commissioner for Youths Development, Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, said the state would remain committed to the success of the scheme in Delta.

“Our determination to strengthen and deepen relationships with the scheme is derived from our recognition that for us to drive rural transformation and achieve prosperity for all Deltans, we must steadfastly engage the youths and ensure the creation of an enabling environment for them to explore and utilise their talents.

“Consequently, government will continue to be magnanimous even in the face of economic challenges, to mitigate the inconveniences being faced by corps members during the camping period.

“We will equally ensure that the welfare of corps members is accorded priority attention. This is a mark of our commitment to the realisation of the lofty objectives of the scheme in the state,” he said.

About 2,500 prospective corps members were posted to the state but as at time of the ceremony, 1,155 of them, comprising 477 males and 678 females, had been registered.

Chief Judge of the state, Justice Tessy Diai, represented by Justice Timi Excel, administered the oath of allegiance on the corps members.