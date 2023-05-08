Promises to make corps members employers of labour

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Ahead of the celebration of the 50th year anniversary of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has lauded the contributions of the scheme.

General Ahmed also explained that the scheme, since its inception, has equally made commendable contributions in areas of health, education, conduct of elections and more importantly the unity of the country.

Speaking on the sideline after the road walk he led on Monday morning to create awareness for the 50thyear anniversary celebration, he announced that his biggest target is to make the corps members employers of labour instead of waiting for the few unavailable government jobs.

Asked about the biggest takeaway of th anniversary, he said: “The takeaways are so many. We have seen significant contributions in the areas of education, health, unity generally, and in the aspects of the conduct of elections. You can see our contribution in the last election where we did very well.

“I am sure you are aware that without the corps members, that election would have been impossible because the corps members formed over 75 per cent of the ad-hoc staff. Other takeaways include the success story of our skill acquisition programmes for the corps members.

“Many of them have become entrepreneurs after passing out of the scheme to be on their own. Instead of depending on the government for employment, they have turned out to be employers of labour. So, we have done a lot and we have a lot of takeaways,” he said.

On the major changes to expect from NYSC at 50, the DG said: “We want to carry out the total transformation, especially in skill acquisition so that many of these corps members will no longer come out and wait for government work.

“They will depend on their own, they will establish their own businesses, they will turn out to be employers of labour most especially with the assent of NYSC Trust Fund. That will give opportunity to the NYSC to achieve these objectives.

The good news is that the Trust Fund is at the last stage, waiting for the assent of Mr President,” he said.

The DG equally spoke on the alleged involvements of corps members in election infractions, he said: “I am happy you used the word allegedly. And I can tell you that for now, we have not found any of them culpable. The electoral laws are spelt out and if any corps member is found culpable, we will not shield anybody from the offences committed.

“But for now, we don’t have any single corps members facing prosecution. So as far as we are concerned, we give the corps members over 95 per cent excellent performance so far. I think they have done well. Yes, you may have one or two complaints, but for now, we have not seen any major complaints against anybody. I think they have done excellently well,” he said.

On the trust of the road walk, General Ahmed said: “The significance of this road walk today is that we want people to know that we are celebrating NYSC at 50. It is part of our advocacy programme for the celebration of the NYSC 50th anniversary. Besides, it is always our normal routine to engage in exercise because it is good we exercise ourselves. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”