From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A total of 1,311 (738 female and 578 male) 2023 batch ‘A’ (stream II) Corps members deployed to Kaduna State by the National Youth Service Corps NYSC on Friday officially began their 21-day orientation court at Federal College, Kurmi Marshi, Kaduna.

The orientation course is the first of the four cardinal points of the one-year mandatory national service for young Nigerian graduates. The other three are primary assignments, community development service, and passing out parade (POP).

Declaring the orientation course open, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai urged Corps members to take all the courses seriously, especially the skill acquisition programme which was designed to make them self-reliant during and after the service years.

Represented by the Commissioner, Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, El-Rufai assured Corps members especially those coming into the state for the first time of their security wherever they are posted to serve at the end of the orientation course.

“I want to assure you that the government at all levels has put in place various security measures that will ensure your security and safety throughout the service year.

“However, I urge you also to be security conscious and cooperate with all the security operatives to help us achieve a secured environment.

“I wish to also encourage you to take the orientation course very seriously, take advantage of all the camp activities that have been carefully planned to prepare you for the onerous task of nation-building that will commence soon”, he said.

Earlier, Coordinator of the Scheme in the State, Hassan Mahmud Taura was confident that Corps members are prepared to deploy their talent and energy to develop their host communities during their service year.

He however thanked the Governor for what he described as “the enormous support” the Scheme enjoys from the State Government over the years.