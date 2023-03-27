Alleges 15 deaths were unreported

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) has declared the March 18 governorship and Houses of Assembly elections in Rivers State as a rape of Nigeria’s democracy.

NYCOP has also stated that the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that emanated from the elections would not be accepted because they (results) are not the will of the people.

The group took the stance when it staged a peaceful demonstration at the commission’s office in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

It also alleged that 15 deaths were recorded in Ogoni, during the last governorship and House of Assembly elections, but they were not reported.

NYCOP President Barinuazor Emmanuel, who spoke at the venue, accused INEC of conniving with some political parties to subvert the will of the people.

Emmanuel alleged that in some places where voting did not take place, INEC still allotted results to some political parties.

“We are here today, as peaceful people. What happened to us on the 18th of March, 2023, was a rape of our democracy. INEC and some political parties denied us our will to vote,” he said.

“We voted in some places, but our votes did not count. Where we did not vote, they (INEC and some political parties), also manufactured votes for them.

“Our grandmothers, traders, youths, we suffered to register for Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC). We suffered to also collect our PVC. We paid transport from our respective homes to go to our polling units to vote. In the end, what we saw was death.

“Over 15 youths died in this election (governorship and House of Assembly elections). But, the media did not report the casualties.

“We saw how political thugs connived with INEC and hijacked voting materials, denying us our votes. Yet, we saw votes that were declared for some people.

“We are here today, to tell the world that we, Rivers youths, reject any result that was announced here given to some politicians. We want to say that such results were not our will. We are also here today, to tell INEC that they are a shame to our democracy.

“In 1999, we were part of the process that fought for this democracy, MOSOP and NADECO. Our hope was that, by this time, we would be mature in our doings.

“In 2015, they behaved the same way; in 2019, they still behaved the same way. But, this time, they also did the worst to us. We are telling INEC that whatever votes they allocated to some individuals are not our votes.”

NYCOP also called on the Economic and Finance Crime Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Security (DSS) to investigate the report of the Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the hands of some politicians in the state.

Emmanuel said: “Secondly, we observed that since three days ago if you go to our local government areas, they are busy uploading results on BVAS. Where are they getting those results from? Who gave them (politicians) those BVAS?

“We are calling on EFCC, DSS; we won’t mention police because they connived with them to rape our democracy, to investigate those uploading results and arrest them.”

Responding, the Head, Voter Education and Publicity Department, INEC, Rivers State, Mr Mark Osulor, urged the protesters to sheathe their swords, assuring them that their complaints would be channelled to the appropriate authority.

He said: “I have heard your protest and I am going to relate as you have just said, to the management of INEC. Meanwhile, I will also implore you to have your material evidence from the polling units prepared to toe the right steps, where you can make this quest for correction of what happened if there is any.

“And the law has provided that it is the tribunal that has the utmost power to entertain such election petition. So, I will send this protest letter to the management of INEC and as well tell them exactly what you have just said as your request. Also, please, sheathe your swords.”