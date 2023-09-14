From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, (NYCN), Bayelsa Chapter, has elected a new executive council headed by Mr Kokoriko Ebikibina Raphael with a pledge to mobilise Bayelsa youths towards a peaceful governorship election on November 11.

Kokoriko who emerged unopposed declared that Bayelsa youths would work with all stakeholders to ensure no youth engage in violent conduct during the election.

While assuring the youths of purposeful leadership, he commended Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri for his peaceful disposition which has made Bayelsa state a peaceful state for elections to be conducted without rancour.

“We are going to take our place in the scheme of things. We have a large population and we would ensure we are part of the peace process ahead of the November 11 governorship election. We would ensure that our youths are well mobilised to ensure there is peace in all polling units. We want to assure all youths that as we assume office we shall endeavour to lead with purpose.”

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Hon Daniel Igali who expressed happiness at the peaceful conduct of the elections noted that it was a reflection of the peace that has been enthroned in the state by Governor Douye Diri.

Igali said he was convinced that with the calibre of people elected into the new executive, the youth council would have a new lease of life that would be beneficial to all Bayelsa youths.

“The peaceful conduct of the election is to show that Bayelsa is a peaceful state. Once a state is led by a peaceful personality in the person of Senator Douye Diri this is what you get. We have had all members of the Executive Council elected without rancour. The purpose for which we had this election today was to show everyone that the youths of Bayelsa are vision-driven, committed, resolute and forward-looking. We are hoping that for the next four years, they will have a leadership that will lead them right.

“For the first time in an election like this virtually all offices were held without any complaint. What we want from the youth council is an organisation that is vibrant and would lead youths in this state in line with the peaceful disposition of Governor Douye Diri and to be productive members of society. I hope Bayelsa Youths will see this election as a signpost that Bayelsa is a peaceful state,” he said