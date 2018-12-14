Dickson Okafor

Recently, Jenstan Records sign-on and Afro pop singer, Nicholas Sunday Nwosu aka Nycco was appointed as brand ambassador of Black Colt drinks.

The budding singer who was formerly known as Sleam Nicco and who found fame and stardom after the release of his hit single last year entitled Shayo said he was excited and overwhelmed by the honour.

READ ALSO Behold Uche Ogbodo, Vadang brand ambassador

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos recently at the corporate headquarters of Elico Resources, distributors of Black Colt products in Nigeria, Nycco thanked Elico Group for finding him worthy and promised to be a good ambassador.

Nycco said: “I’m really excited by this honour. I intend to do the best I can to promote the brand. I want to thank Elico Group for this privilege.”

Reacting, the Brand Manager of the company said that the choice of Nycco as brand ambassador was informed by his artistic prowess and his creative ability which is in alignment with the core values of the brand.