Dr. Joseph Nwobike (SAN), has built and donated a multi-million Bar Centre to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), lsiokpo Branch, Rivers State. Named “Dr. Joseph Nwobike, SAN, Law Centre”, it was commissioned on June 23, 2023, by the state Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi.

Justice Amadi said with the donation, “Nwobike has written his name in gold, and made the jobs of lawyers in Isiokpo easy, as they now have a befitting office to carry out their activities. He has made giant strides in the legal profession. Building a modern bar centre for the Isiokpo branch is laudable and worthy of emulation.”

Nwobike responded: “This project is one of my little ways of giving back to the profession from which I have derived so much. I want to thank God for providing the means, grace and divine understanding, which clearly enabled the completion of this project within this time.

“Some members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Isiokpo branch had earlier intimated me of the challenges facing the branch since its creation in 2002. I accepted to support the branch. What we are gathered here today, is the highpoint of my unconditional commitment to the NBA Isiokpo NBA Branch.”

Chairman, NBA, Isiokpo Branch, Dr. Cashmia Ofurum, expressed appreciation to the donor for putting smiles on the faces members of Isiokpo branch: “It was at the NBA annual general conference that two members of the branch paid a visit to Dr. Nwobike. It was the visit that paved the way for the commissioning of the bar centre.

“As providence would have it, Nwobike bought two plots of land and donated same to the branch. As if that was not enough, he raised this edifice for the branch. The branch bought two additional plots of land to add to the one donated to us.

“The learned silk completed this building within a shortest possible time. It is not enough to name the bar centre after you, the branch shall eternally remain grateful to you.”

King Blessing A N Wagor, Wagidi XL, led other traditional rulers to the occasion. The event attracted many high court judges, magistrates, senior lawyers and other dignitaries.