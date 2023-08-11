From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru, has tasked Ohanaeze Ndigbo to lead the promotion and preservation of Igbo culture and traditions.

The governor also charged communities to always ensure that only those who are versed in the culture and traditions of the people are made traditional rulers.

Nwifuru spoke when the state chapter of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, led by its President, Dr. Peter Mbam, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Abakalilki.

He decried the fast erosion of the cultural heritage of the Igbo, stating that it was detrimental to the identity and progress of the race.

The governor further noted with dismay that Ebonyi has been sidelined in the scheme of things pertaining to Ndigbo and urged the state chapter of Ohanaeze to ensure it did not happen again.

“Our culture is fast losing value and it’s not in our interest, therefore, I want to use this medium to appeal to you to rise to the challenge by ensuring that our culture and traditions are rejuvenated. It is my stand that what is good for the goose is good for the gander. Nobody should take Ebonyi for granted and I have made my position clear that if Ebonyi is not treated fairly next time, I will not accept it,” the governor said.

He, however, thanked the Ohanaeze in the state for its support, promising to always rely on the wise counsel of the organisation.

State President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mbam said the purpose of the visit was to congratulate the governor on his emergence as the 4th democratically elected governor of the state and brief him on the activities of the organisation.

He noted that Nwifuru has demonstrated capacity to deliver on his mandate.

Mbam told the Governor that the organisation has embarked on sensitisation of communities in the state as part of efforts to revive the culture of the people.

“We have since embarked on the sensitisation and awareness creation visits to the 13 local government areas. Our message is on cultural revival and rejuvenation in the areas of language, mode of dressing, respect for the elders, hard work, honesty, embracing education and avoiding all forms of social vices especially among the youths.”

He, then, informed the Governor of the decision of the national body to build a cultural centre in the state.