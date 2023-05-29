From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Francis Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been sworn in as the 4th Executive Governor of Ebonyi State.

Nwifuru and his Deputy, Patricia Obila, were administered the oath of office at Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki on Monday, by the Chief Judge of the state, Elvis Negene.

Nwifuru, the two-time Speaker of Ebonyi House of Assembly, was declared winner of the March 18th Governorship election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He took over from Chief David Umahi.