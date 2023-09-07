From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru,has commended the Presidential Election PetitionTribunal for upholding the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Nwifuru in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor, described the judgement of the PEPT as victory for all Nigerians.

The Presidential Election PetitionTribunal had on Wednesday dismissed multiple petitions filed against Tinubu by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and that of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

The tribunal held that the opposition parties and their candidates failed to prove their allegations, and subsequently dismissed their petitions for want of merit.

Governor Nwifuru in his reaction praised the Tribunal for standing with Nigerians, adding that stood firm and unbiased to uphold the nation’s democracy.

” I wish to once again reaffirm my confidence on the nation’s judiciary who has remained unbiased on issues that will promote peace in the country. The landmark judgement as delivered today by the presidential election petition tribunal has vindicated our great party , the All Progressives Congress APC who has continued to earn the admiration of Nigerians through people’s oriented policies and programmes.”.

The Governor further congratulated president Bola Tinubu for the reaffirmation of his landslide victory in the last presidential election and his steadfastness in fulfilling his electoral promises to the people.

He said with the judgement, the President and his team will now remain more focused in the task of offering quality service to the country while urging other political parties to close ranks with the president in the interest of the nation.

“From all indications the last presidential election was one of the most credible in the history of democracy in the country , therefore , Nigerians should put aside party sentiments and work with the president for the progresse of the country”