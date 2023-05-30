From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has announced appointment of Dr. Monday Uzor as his Chief Press Secretary.

Uzor had served as the Chief Press Secretary to the immediate past Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Kelechi Igwe.

Uzor hails from Effium in Ohaukwu local government area of the state.

The Governor has also ordered the freezing of goverment accounts domiciled in various banks with effect from Tuesday, 30th May, 2023.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, Nwifuru directed bank managers to ensure that no withdrawal will be made from goverment accounts untill further notice.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has directed the immediate freezing of all State government accounts domiciled in various banks with effect from , Tuesday, 30th May 2023.

“Consequently the Governor directs the Bank managers of the all the banks that operate government accounts to immediately comply by ensuring that no payment is made from any government accounts till further notice” Uzor said.