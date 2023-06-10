From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru, has appointed Prof.Mrs. Grace Umezuruike, as the Secretary to Ebonyi State Goverment.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary,Dr. Monday Uzor, Nwifuru said her appointment was with immediate effect.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has approved the appointment of Prof. Grace Umezurike as Secretary to Ebonyi State Government.

“The appointment takes immediate effect.

“She will be sworn – in on Tuesday 13th June, 2023

“Venue ; Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Ochudo, Centenary City, Abakalilki .

“Time : 10am”