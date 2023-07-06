From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Patience Ogodo as the Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB).

In a statement signed by Mr. Monday Uzor, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and released to journalists on Thursday, listed a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Samuel Okoronkwo, as Member one.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State His Excellency Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has approved the appointment of the following persons as Chairman and Members of the State Universal Basic Education Board UBEB. They are:

“Patience Ogodo – Chairman,Samuel Okoronkwo. — Member one, Chijioke Nwuzor — Member Two, Julius Nwokpor– Member Three and Dr. Livinus Ezeuwa– Secretary.

“Their names have been forwarded to Ebonyi State House of Assembly for Screening and confirmation” the statement said.