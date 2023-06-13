From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru, has appointed Prof. Emmanuel Echiegu as his Chief of staff .

The Governor also appointed a former Commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Chief Mathias Adum, as his Principal Secretary.

Other appointments made by the Governor include Mr. Timothy Nwcahi, Deputy Chief of Staff and Okey Oroke, Deputy Principal Secretary.

In a statement released Monday night by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor, Nwifuru equally announced the appointment of 20 new Senior Special Assistants ( SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs)

“The Governor of Ebonyi State His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has approved the appointment of the following Principal officers of Government

1,Prof. Emmanuel Echiegu——- Chief of Staff

2. Chief Mathias Adum ——– Principal Secretary to the Governor

3. Engr. Timothy Nwachi ——– Deputy Chief of Staff.

4. Hon. Okey Oroke

——Deputy Principal Secretary to the Governor

Also appointed are Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.

1. Chinedu Awo ——SSA on Power

2. Anthony Onyibe Nwegede SSA, Agriculture

3. Benjamin Ezeoma —- SSA on Lands.

4. Barr. Friday Nwuhuo —– SSA Legal Services.

5. Onu Nwonye—— SSA Water Resources.

6. Lilian Nwachukwu Chinwe —— SSA , Education

7. Nwozaka Abel Uzodinma—— SSA, Rice Mill.

8. Nwogbaga Fred. SSA Transport

9. Nwogha Paul SSA , LG and Chieftaincy .

10. Barr. Nwoga Paul SSA, Library Development

11. Nwokoro Okechukwu SSA, Environment.

12. Maxwell Umahi , SSA, Urban Development.

13. Hon. Veronica Ikele. SSA, Women Mobilization.

14. Chima Ude Umanta SSA, Solid Mineral Development

15. Ali Okechukwu, SSA, House of Assembly Liaison.

16. Nwiboko Chukwuma C. SSA, Project Monitoring

17. Peter Nwogbaga, SSA, Primary Education

18. Emmanuel Nnaemeka. PA , Deputy Governor.

19. Friday Nwekpa SA, Security Ishielu.

20. Nwali Amechi Friday SA, Finance

The appointees will be sworn -in on Tuesday, 13th June 2023.

Venue — Executive Council Chamber,

Government House, Ochudo ,Centenary City Abakalilki.

Time. 10am.

“All invitees are expected to be seated by 9 30am.”