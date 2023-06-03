…Organisrs announce fixtures

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Week-long Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Super Six play-off round will on Tuesday kick-off in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The statement signed by the NWFL’s Chief Operating Officer, Modupe Shabi, revealed that the league organisers have equally released full schedule of events.

The Super Six round of games, according to the statement, will run for four matchdays with one match from each group (Group A & B) expected to played on each matchday.

“All participating clubs are expected to arrive on Monday for the draw and the pre-match meeting holding the same day from 4:00pm. The tournament proper would begin with matchday One on Tuesday and end with the third place match and final on Sunday.

“The six participating clubs include: Delta Queens, Rivers Angels, title holders Bayelsa Queens, Confluence Queens, Robo Queens and Edo Queens.

“14 clubs participated in this year’s regular season, which started on 1st December 2022 and ended on 21 April, 2023. The teams were split into two groups of seven teams, with the top three from each pool qualifying for the final tournament,” the statement read.

It further revealed that in Group A, Edo Queens finished as group winners with 25 points from 12 matches, while Robo Queens trailed second with 22 points and Confluence Queens in third with 21 points.

Delta Queens claimed the top spot in Group B, with 26 points, just one ahead of title holders Bayelsa Queens who took second while Rivers Angels finished third with 20 points from 12 games

The 2023 NWFL Premiership Super 6 champions will represent the country at the 2023 WAFU-B Women’s Champions League qualifiers in August when they will eye a spot in the finals.

Bayelsa Queens are the defending champions with a perfect feat in 2022, amassing 15 points from wins over Nasarawa Amazons, Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Edo Queens, and Naija Ratels.

According to the schedule released by the organisers, arrival of participating clubs/draw/pre match meeting- 4 p.m. Monday, June 5. Match day 1 (one match from each Group: A & B) Tuesday, June 6. Match Day 2 (one match from each Group: A & B) Wednesday, June 7.

Other schedules include, rest day, Thursday, June 8. Match Day 3 (One match from each Group: A & B) Friday, June 9. Rest day, Saturday, June 10. Match Day 4 (third place and final) Sunday, June 11.