From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Bayelsa Queens of Yenogao have reached the finals of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Super Six after defeating Rivers Angels by a lone goal on Friday.

It was the second narrow win for the league’s defending champions following their victory over FC Robo of Lagos by the same score line on Wednesday.

Bayelsa Queens topped group A with six maximum points to book their spot in the finals of the on going competition at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

In Friday’s game, the Yenogao side got the only goal from the spot in the third minute of play.

But there was drama when the centre referee blew the final whistle after disallowing a stoppage time equaliser by the Port Harcourt side who needed a draw to progress to the final.

Players of Rivers Angels charged at the referee with the goal keeper leading the pack. She shoved the referee as her colleagues were furiously advancing.

To save his own life, the centre referee took to his heels, and made an escape through the tunnel as security agents made frantic efforts to bring the enraged angels under control.

The grouse of the players was that the centre referee did not only award a fathom penalty for their opponents, he also disallowed their stoppage time equaliser.

Speaking after frayed nerves were calm, Technical Adviser of Bayelsa Queens, Domo Okara, said the officiating was fair.

Okara said the match was a 50/50 game for both sides, adding that the standard was very high.

“The standard is high, it was a 50/50 game but I am happy that my team won.

“The officiating was fair, the officials are human and can make mistakes,” Okara said.