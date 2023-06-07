From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

FC Robo of Lagos has crashed out of the National Women’s Football League (NWFL) Super Six.

The Lagos-based side went down to the defending champions, Bayelsa Queens of Yenogao by a lone goal in an energy-sapping game played on Wednesday morning at Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State.

Nigeria’s Under-20 striker, Flourish Sabastian, got the solitary goal for the defending champions in the 27th minute of the second half.

It is the second successive loss for FC Robo after they were beaten by Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt on Tuesday 2 nil.

Coach of FC Robo, Emmanuel Osahon Orobosa, expressed disappointment with his players, blaming them for their poor finishing in front of the goal.

His counterpart for Bayelsa Queens, Domo Okara, said his players could have done better to score more goals rather than be complacent after one goal.

Okara said the final game against Rivers Angels would become a must-win for his team since the Port Harcourt-based side is topping group A on goal difference.

In the first match of group B played on Tuesday, Delta Queens defeated Confluence Queens by three goals to one.

Delta Queens would be squaring up against neighbouring Edo Queens by 4 pm today.