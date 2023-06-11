From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta Queens of Yenogao on Sunday evening won 2022/2023 season of th Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).

The Big Heart ladies came from a goal down to beat the 2021/2022 champions, Bayelsa Queens of Yenogao two goals to one in the finals of the Super Six played at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Playing in front of boisterous home fans, Delta Queens conceded an own goal by Chisom Mary who turned a free kick that hit the cross into her own net.

The home side won a penalty before the end of first but failed to convert it as the kick taker send her effort into the skies.

Delta Queens came out stronger after the interval, and substitute, Chinaza Agoh took matters into her own hands.

Agoh, in the 67th minute scored the equaliser with a spectacular over head kick.

She completed her brace with a determined solo effort which volleyed home from the far corner.

Earlier in the day, Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt defeated Confluence Queens of Lokoja in the third place play-off.