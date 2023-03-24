From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence in Governor Samuel Ortom for his steadfast loyalty and selfless, sacrificial leadership to the party in the state.

The Benue PDP has urged the NWC to explore exhaustively options towards fostering reconciliation, unity, re-branding and repositioning of the party to recover its lost glory.

The state PDP stated this while reacting to the action taken by the National Working Committee (NWC) in referring Governor Samuel Ortom to its Disciplinary Committee to answer to charges of anti party activities.

In a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, the state PDP said they find it difficult to understand the rationale by which anti party activities are determined at the National Secretariat by the NWC such as sees one out of the G-5 Governors singled out for punitive action on that ground.

The party is also questioning the procedure for meting out punitive measures against such anti party activities where some persons including Professor Dennis Ityavyar, one of Benue’s sons, having been suspended without facing any disciplinary Committee.

The party said the current action against Governor Ortom and others runs in contempt of a subsisting court injunction restraining PDP at all levels from taking any punitive action against the Benue State Governor pending the determination of a substantive suit which is lying before a court of competent jurisdiction on the matter.

“The statement which was made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Friday, said ” Going by the mood within PDP ranks in Benue, it is the expectation that the emphasis now will be on mending bonds of unity and internal cohesion which were badly damaged in the build-up to and during the 2023 elections leading to the huge losses recorded by the party at the polls against an evidently weaker opposition.

“PDP in Benue sees this latest action of the NWC against Governor Ortom as ill-timed, considering that evidence on ground point rather to the governor’s steadfastness in loyalty and love for PDP since his rejoining the party in 2018.

The party said besides a solid performance track record in the governance of the state since rejoining PDP in 2018, Governor Ortom has ensure stability in consensus building within party ranks .

They party noted that Governor Ortom has worked hard for the party to place himself on a platform of high esteem and honour such that qualifies him for accolades, and not the dishonour that the NWC’s action represents on the governor.

” It is, therefore, a motion of the Benue PDP SWC that a Vote-of-Confidence be passed in Governor Samuel Ortom for his steadfast loyalty and selfless, sacrificial leadership to our great party, PDP.

“We equally call on the NWC to explore exhaustively options towards fostering reconciliation, unity, re-branding and repositioning of the party to recover its lost glory.”