In terms of his score card in the House of Representatives so far Hon Nwankwo displays an outstanding performance.

Chike Okeke

The most popular definition of democracy is that it is the government of the people, for the people and by the people. When a group of people, through popular votes expresses its trust and confidence in their leader, at regular intervals, Democracy is said to be very much at work.

The recent primaries of various political parties aimed at electing candidates for the 2019 General Election was a platform to test the popularity of the candidates or aspirants for various political offices. Those of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) the party in power in Anambra State were very keenly contested.

Various aspirants campaigned vigorously especially in the social media, convincing delegates to the Primary Elections about their abilities to represent the people better than the incumbents.

One such seat where aspirants came out and sought to dethrone Hon Dozie Nwankwo the incumbent was the Dunukofia, Njikoka and Anaocha Federal Constituency in Central Senatorial District of Anambra State.

Regardless of the fact that the incumbent Dozie Nwankwo was a very popular politician and philanthropist who had endeared himself to the people through his economic empowerment programmes and especially his medical outreach