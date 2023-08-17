Nwachukwu David of Ighalo Football Academy, has joined Hungary 1st division side, Debreceni VSC on a three year deal.

The 18-year old midfielder who originated from the eastern part of the country, benefitted this following the good will of soccer star turned philanthropist, Odion Ighalo. Flaunting the banner of his new club, David was seen posing in ecstasy while bracing to help the 121 year old club soar in the ongoing Hungarian league.

Reacting to the development, the club via official website, narrated the aim of the academy is to be professionally run with friendly and approachable staffs who players and parent can relate to.

The statement reads: ’ The main objective of the academy is to offer professional football training sessions and develop the technical abilities of young players through our programme which will eventually lead them to a successful football career. We recognize that many young players will not achieve this goal; however we will endeavor to improve every player’s technical ability. Moreover our academy has set a series of objectives from which every player will benefit.’

The statement further revealed the Academy owned by former Manchester United goal poacher, has develop the technical ability of the player and has also encouraged him to a healthy lifestyle, punctuality, good communication, manners, hard word, team work and other quality capable of inspiring the lad to greater height in Europe.

David will be aiming to show class when his side files out for league clash against host, Kisvarda on Monday, 21st of August.