By Henry Akubuiro

It has been a season of garlands for renowned Nigerian filmmaker, music video producer and real estate czar, Dr. Ifeanyi Nwachukwu.

In just one week, the ECOWAS Youth Council and the Chartered Institute of Public, Resources Management and Politics, Ghana,

has awarded him a certificate of merit and an honorary doctorate degree.

Speaking at the honorary doctorate degree award presentation, which took place at his Surulere, Lagos, office, the Regional Executive Director, CIPRMP, Ghana, and the head of the four-man delegation from Ghana, Dr. Richards I. Aquarte, said Dr. Nwachukwu, the MD/CEO of Richard Property and Homes Ltd, was “a renowned entrepreneurial personality, technocrat, a professional figure and, indeed, a developer par excellence.”

The Ghanaian said also, The Chartered Institute of Public, Resources Management and Politics, having looked into his very exceptional and exemplary professional excellence over the years, had found out that “this personality has demonstrated rare personality and is an advocate of societal excellence.”

Thus, “Dr. Ifeanyi Nwachukwu has been recognised by the Governing and Advisory Board of this notable professional body to be decorated, recognised and conferred with a doctorate degree.”

Reading a message from the Governing Council and the Advisory Board of the institute, Dr. Aquarte highlighted: “Based on our research study and a special body analysis, we have come to a conclusion that your incorruptible track record, professionalism and astute excellence has, indeed, endeared Richland Property to us and others.

“As a result of your professionalism and the fact that you have made outstanding productivity, coupled with making very impeccable, laudable contributions to the real estate practice in Nigeria and in the diaspora, we are celebrating you.

“You represent a generation of very standardised icons in the real estate sector in Nigeria and the diaspora. It is on this premise that the Chartered Institute, Public Research, Management and Politics, has come to Richland Property and Homes Ltd for this prestigious recognition.

“This is a professional recognition of outstanding professional excellence to an exemplary nation builder of the moment. The moment of glory is here,” he said.

He was given a medal of honour, “which symbolises and validates your personality as a decision making member of the institute from this very moment. You are one professional personality who knows and merits his onions.” Dr. Nwachukwu was also presented with a certificate.

Speaking to Daily Sun after the presentation, Dr. Nwachukwu said he was surprised by the award because he didn’t lobby for it, adding it was a demonstration of his outstanding service to humanity.

“I have received over a dozen awards like this recently. They keep cong, some come from national student associations, media, associations and some from groups from outside the country. These awards show I am touching lives without making noise about it.”

Before he ventured into real estate business, the MD/CEO of Richland Property and Homes Ltd, was a movie producer, and had over 100 movie production, as well as music videos to his name. The Richland boss is a household name in Nigeria property circles with estates and acres of lands spread across Nigeria.