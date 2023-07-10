National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has lauded President Tinubu for his progressive policy direction.

The commendation was contained in a statement by its National President, Tajudeen Baruwa and Secretary General, Asogwa Chukwudi, respectively.

The union called on Nigerians to join hands with the administration and support its progressive policy direction, saying the country was on the path of recovery and prosperity.

“We, members of NURTW, are behind this administration and will always give our contributions and suggestions to ensure the building of a strong and prosperous nation.

“We also encourage all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with this government to support the progressive policy direction of this administration as our country is definitely on the path of recovery and prosperity.”

The union said they were aware of the many challenges facing the country, ranging from economy to security, adding that it realised that tough decisions and policies must be taken and put in place to set the country on path of sound recovery.

It also gave its unflinching support to President Tinubu and his team saying they are convinced he has both the capacity and capability to turn around the country and deliver upon his campaign promises made to the nation.

“Needless to say is our decision to support the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), unification and floating of the naira, suspension of the multiple taxation, opening of our boarders for vehicle importations, the higher institution’s students’ loans scheme, and a host of others which are already setting the pace and policy directions of this administration.

“We are not unaware of the hardships some of these initiatives are bringing but we are persuaded that the pains will be short-lived and the decisions are for the corporate existence of our nation,” he said.

The union also acknowledged the astute character of Tinubu as an equal opportunity person judging by the appointment made that cut across tribe, religion, gender and age, bottom-line being the ability of the appointees to deliver on the job assigned.

“In the light of this, we call on all transport union members to show more compassion in our transportation pricing as not to over-burden our people.

“This is a time where we all must make sacrifices for a better tomorrow and join hands with President Tinubu to achieve his renewed hope agenda for the nation,” Baruwa said.