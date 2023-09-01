By Chukwuma Umeorah

The Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has voiced concern over the recent deployment of police officers to its secretariat.

In a press statement signed by its head of information and public affairs, Benson Upah, the union raised questions about the necessity and motive behind the intervention by law enforcement, describing it as an unwarranted act of intervention and called for the police to withdraw from the premises.

The statement responded to the explanation given by the Nigeria Police, FCT Command, which had stated that their presence was aimed at ensuring “peaceful dispute resolution and compliance with the law.”

NURTW questioned the transparency of the police’s intentions, describing the explanation as lacking clarity. The union emphasised that it currently operates under a “lawfully elected leadership” and that if any protection is needed, it should be directed towards the “legitimately elected representatives.”

The union contested the notion that there was a credible threat to the secretariat or its surroundings that warranted police intervention. The union argued that established labour laws contained provisions for managing internal conflict without resorting to external involvement.

The statement reiterated that even during times of “significant labour or inter-union disputes,” there are mechanisms in place for resolving conflicts without police interference. NURTW criticised the deployment for bypassing these internal mechanisms and stressed the importance of upholding democratic principles.

NURTW’s statement acknowledged that the police’s concern about a potential “bloodbath” was unsubstantiated and described it as a product of speculation. It cautioned that if the police failed to heed their demands, they would escalate the matter to international platforms and potentially initiate a national strike action.

The statement also served as a call for unity among unions, state councils, and civil society allies to address what NURTW perceives as “concerns about undue influence, disregard for autonomy, and potential repercussions for the democratic process.”