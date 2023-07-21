From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) has charged 24 newly graduands of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK) inducted into the Council to learn from their senior colleagues and avoid unnecessary mistakes in the course of their duties.

Secretary General/ Registrar of the Council,Alhaji Faruk Umar Abubakar stated this while addressing the 24 inductees at the 2nd graduands of the Department of Nursing Science,Faculty of Colleges of Health, Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK).

Abubakar, represented by the HoD Registration of the Council,Aliyu Adamu,told the graduands that their induction was just the beginning of their Professional career as a Nurse.

“A lot is being expected from every one of you as polyvalent graduates Nurses. Bachelor of Nursing Science degree programme as you are aware is a high standard education programmes designed to produce Nurses who are equipped with the requisite knowledge, clinical skills and professional intelligence to tender safe and efficient health care to the populace.

“As graduate Nurses,you must be able to perform Nursing skills in a variety of health care settings, therapeutically assisting individuals ,families and communities with diverse backgrounds to resolve health problems”.

Abubakar charged them to understand the psychological and physical factors involved in alleviation of suffering, promotions,maintanance and restoration of health to be able to function independently and collaboratively in the course of their practices.

“I encourage you to be willing to learn from your colleagues already working in the clinical areas. Accept correction, improve and make adjustment positively where necessary and avoid unnecessary mistakes “, he said.

While addressing the inductees,the Vice-Chancellor of the University,Professor Muhammad Zaiyan Umar charged the inductees to be good ambassadors of the University,their parents and Nursing Council,stressed that,they need to be deligently the course of discharging their duties.

“You need to be deligent, compassionately as you begins the Course of interacting with patients for healing and souls saving. You cannot do this without the prerequisite of Nursing including the highly good character deposition required of Yu out to serve your community,to serve your state and to serve your Country at large”.

The VC said that the University would open alumni office for them so that they could give back to the society, stressed that they and other students of the institution should add more value to their present academics status.

He congratulate the Lecturers of the Nursing department,parents and Nursing Council for sucessfully produced the 2nd graduands of the Nursing Science of the University.

In his remark,Head of Department of Nursing Science,Dr.Ahmad Saidu disclosed that the department secured full accreditation by the NUC to be awarding Bachelor of Nursing Science (BNSc) for a duration of five years from 2019.

Saidu also said that the department got full term accreditation for five years in 2021 by Nigeria Nursing and Midwifery stressed that, every six months,the department hosts an adaptation programme for foreign -trained nursing students.

“The initial group all passed their BNSc programmes and professional nursing exams with flying colour with 100%. The second batch of students who were being inducted today have also successfully passed their BNSc programmes and professional nursing examination with 100%”.

The ceremony was attended by the other top management staff of Health institutions in the state,Head of Ministry of Health,parents and guardians of the inductees among others.