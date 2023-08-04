The management of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has allegations of wrongdoing by some members of staff in the workers’ union, describing them as wild, baseless and unfounded.

In a statement on Thursday, the regulatory agency challenged those behind the allegations to publish details of the wrongdoings and to produce other documentary evidence to support their case.

It also denied wasting money on sensitisation workshops and renovation of offices across the country. It accused the union of trying to tarnish the image of the Commission’s Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe and to undermine his achievements. It also defended recent recruitments in the Commission, saying the exercise was done in strict compliance with all procedures and that the certificate was issued by the relevant agencies. It urged the public to disregard the allegations, claiming that they were sponsored by ‘political jobbers’ seeking to replace the management of the Commission.