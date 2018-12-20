Tony John, Port Harcourt

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has declared total clampdown on dealers of substandard and adulterated engine oil in the country.

NUPENG has given untill ending of January 2019, before it seals off business premises of dealers of substandard engine lubricants.

Chairman of Engine Lubricant Dealers, Port Harcourt Branch, speaking with newsmen, in Port Harcourt, Mr. Segun Johnson, on Wednesday,, in the Rivers State capital, cautioned that engine lubricants sold in the state just be certified by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

In his explanation, Johnson stated that lubricants dealers found culpable would not be spared by SON, NUPENG and security agencies at the end of the January next year, adding that the union would begin to work fully with the SON to fight those circulating substandard products in the market.

Said he, “We are already co-operating the Standards Organisation of Nigeria in order to ensure that no substandard engine lubricant is in circulation and no adulteration of any engine lubricant within our domain.

“We do not allow the circulation of any product that has no SON certification. Such a product must not exist.

“We are calling on any person selling engine oil of whatever quantity, to ensure that such product is certified by SON.

“You will have problems with NUPENG, SON and security agencies, if you, as a dealer, fail to adhere to this instruction.

“The SON operation is on and we are cooperating with them”, he emphasised.

Johnson decried the danger of using substandard engine lubricants on the consumers, insisting that products not certified by SON should not be in the market.

He continued, “Any engine lubricant importer, who wants to bring the product into our domain, must ensure that he gets certification from SON for the product.

“This is the only way the person can go on with his business without hitch.

“Offending dealers would have their products seized and their shops will also be sealed off.

“By January ending, there is going to be a combined force of NUPENG, SON and other security agents like Civil Defence and others.

“It will be a serious problem for any dealer that still deals in unwholesome engine lubricant.

“What we do as a union is that the bad products will be impounded and released to SON or Civil Defence for destruction”, he threatened.