From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following the blockage of the Olu Obasanjo Way, GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State by NUPENG on Wednesday, the Commandant General of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar had directed a high-powered delegation to meet with the State Executive of NUPENG and other stakeholders to resolve the situation amicably.

NUPENG alleged that the Rivers State Command of the corps did not follow due process in handling the case of three petroleum tankers impounded and handed over to the NSCDC Rivers State by the Nigerian Army, 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt on November 4, 2022.

The NSCDC Rivers State Command had condemned the act by NUPENG which was borne out of its refusal to accept the forfeiture of the three tankers used by NUPENG to disrupt traffic on the road.

According to the State Commandant, the command obtained the forfeiture order from the Federal High Court 6, Port Harcourt Judicial Division on December 20, 2022.

The command further placed advert in the Punch Newspaper and Newspaper Surveillance, volume 24, on Monday January 23, 2023 to notify the general public on the court order and to give room for objections, if any, within a stipulated time.

In a statement, NSCDC said it followed due process in handling the tankers and the petroleum products due to its flammable nature. It added that the trucks were neither illegally impounded nor defaced as alleged by NUPENG.

“However, both parties have met on the matter and an amicable resolution had been reached with NUPENG and other stakeholders pledging their unalloyed support in the fight against oil bunkering activities.