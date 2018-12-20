The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural GasWorkers (NUPENG) has appointed former Inspector General of Police, Sir Mike Okiro, as Patron.

In an event marking its 40th anniversary, which took place recently at the International Conference Centre Abuja, Okiro who is also the immediate past Chairman of the Police Service Commission was honoured for his distinguished and impeccable professional career with series of landmark contributions to human, technical, socio-economic and political advancement of Nigeria.

In his response, Okiro thanked NUPENG for making him it’s patron and promised to contribute immensely to the continual growth of Nigeria.

He also promised to employ his experience and technical know how to minimise the frequency of crisis and face-off between the government ad workers in theoil ad gas industry and affiliated bodies.