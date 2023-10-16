…Says it has crippled the economy and livelihood of the people

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Northern Forum of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, (NULGE) has expressed worry and concerns over the increasing wave of insecurity in the northern part of the country, saying it has crippled the economy and livelihoods of the people.

In a Communique issued at the end of its Executive meeting in Kaduna, the Forum called on the Federal Government, Northern State Governors and other stakeholders to evolve new strategies and approaches to tackle the menace of banditry and other crimes to restore peace and security in the region.

The communique, which was read by the President of the Forum, Modu Bulama Fantami, also urged State governments, that are yet to key into the new minimum wage of N30,000 to do so in the interest of justice and industrial harmony.

Earlier, in an address, the President of the Kaduna State chapter of the Union, Rayanu Isyaku Turunku, expressed concern that Local Government workers in some States, including Kaduna State, are still being paid the old salary structure, calling on the national body of the Forum to assist the affected state chapters in overcoming their challenges.

In a related development, the Kaduna State Government has reassured rural communities in the 23 Local Government areas of the State of top priority in the developmental programmes of the government.

The state Commissioner for Local Government, Alhaji Sadiq Mamman Lagos, who gave the assurance, while receiving the State Executives of the NULGE in his office, said the Ministry is working closely with the Local Government Chairmen to map out strategies and details on effective distribution and implementation of viable projects in each of the council areas.

Alhaji Mamman Lagos expressed support for the Union’s demand for reinstatement of N30,000 minimum wage for Local Government workers in the state and advised them to submit their request formally to the State Government on the issue through his office.