From JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Akwa Ibom State Council has directed all journalists covering the activities of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, including the press corps to withdraw their services with immediate effect over the appointment of a non-journalist as the press secretary (Head of Press Corps) by the speaker, Udeme Otong.

At its congress on Wednesday, in which a Communique was issued to that effect, the Union threatened to sanction any of its member who would flout the directive.

The Union noted the persistent flooding of Atiku Abubakar Way, Uyo, occasioned by indiscriminate dumping of waste, resulting in a complete blockage of the drain and called on the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency, AKSEPWMA, to take immediate action to remediate the situation.

It also noted that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, has shortchanged oil producing communities in Akwa Ibom State by not remitting the funds generated from fines from gas flaring in the affected communities to them directly, as enshrined in the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA. Congress, therefore, urged NUPRC to henceforth start paying gas flaring fines to the affected communities.

The congress called on security agencies to step up their surveillance and come up with measures to arrest the increasing cases of phone theft in Uyo capital city.

Congress called on the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Motor Traffic Division of the Nigeria Police and other authorities involved in traffic management to arrest and prosecute motorists who drive against the traffic as the ugly development has often resulted in accidents and injuries.

The Communique was signed the state chairman and secretary, Comrades Amos Etuk and Dominic Akpan, respectively, as well as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, Comrade Iniobong Ekponta, among others. ENDS