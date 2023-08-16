From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the recent attack on Journalists who were carrying out their legitimate duties by some armed youths in Opu Nembe, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

A statement signed by the Council Chairman, Samuel Numonengi and Secretary, Ogio Ipigansi expressed sadness that cameras, phones and ATM cards belonging to the said Journalists were also taken by the armed youths.

The council leadership therefore called on those responsible to return the said items pointing out that journalists are not enemies of anyone or groups, but are friends of the society who only carry out their lawful duties as Watchdogs of society.

The duo while commending the police for rescuing the journalists appeal to them to carry out their duties professionally without bias and restore peace in Opu Nembe.

They further called on the youths in Nembe to sheath the sword and resolve their differences without any form of violence.