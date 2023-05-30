From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Bauchi State Council has inaugurated a 7-member Electoral Committee to organise election into the seven offices of the State Working Committee (SWC).

Members of the Committee are Bulak Afsa (NTA Chapel), Chairperson; Ishola Michael Adeyemi, (Correspondents Chapel); Haruna Yusuf (BRC Chapel); Adamu Muhammad Gabi (Globe FM Chapel); Nasiru Bala (Information Chapel); Firdausi Ibrahim Bakondi ( Albarka FM Chapel) and Aliyu Sambo (BATV Chapel) who is the Secretary.

While inaugurating the Committee at the Conference Hall of the NUJ Press Centre, Bauchi, the Chairman, Comrade Umar Sa’idu charged members to justify the confidence reposed on them and organised a free, fair and credible election.

“As you are aware during the last Congress your names were mentioned, endorsed and approved by the National Secretariat to prepare for the election of new Executives of the State Council,” the NUJ Chairman said.

“Congress must have seen your commitment, selfless service and experience, especially in the activities of the Union.

“Therefore you must not take the nomination for granted; rather you should justify the confidence reposed

“I have the belief that members of the Electoral Committee will conduct the most peaceful, free and fair NUJ elections in the state.

“Your Committee is independent of the state Council as you are answerable to the National Secretariat, but where necessary, you can liaise with the State Council to ensure a free and fair election.

“I have absolute confidence that you have the capacity to conduct this assignment.”

Saidu announced that the Committee has 21 days within which to conduct the election and organise the swearing-in of the new Executive members.

In his speech, National Ex-officio of NUJ, Abubakar Waziri said the inauguration of the Electoral Committee marked the beginning of a process that will ultimately lead to the election of new leaders who will steer the union.

“I want to begin by thanking the outgoing leadership for their service to the NUJ,” Waziri said.

“Their dedication and commitment have been invaluable in shaping the union and making it the formidable force that it is today.

“‘I also want to congratulate the newly appointed members of the Electoral Committee, who have been tasked with the important responsibility of ensuring a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

“The NUJ is a crucial organisation that represents the interests of Journalists across the country. Our Union has been instrumental in advocating for better working conditions, improved remuneration, and greater protection for journalists in the line of duty.

“As we embark on this electoral process, it is essential that we do not lose sight of the union’s core mandate and objectives”

“NUJ has a rich history and a strong tradition of democratic governance. We must ensure that this tradition is upheld through a transparent and inclusive electoral process.”

The National Ex-Officio urged all members of the union to participate in the election and exercise their right to vote.

“Your vote is your voice, and it is instrumental in shaping the future of our Union,” he said.

“I have no doubt that the newly appointed Electoral Committee will discharge their duties with the utmost professionalism, integrity, and impartiality.

“Their task is not an easy one, but I am confident that they have the expertise and experience needed to ensure a successful electoral process.

“I want to reiterate my commitment to the NUJ and our collective vision for a stronger, more vibrant Union. As we begin this electoral process, let us all work together in the spirit of unity, democracy, and transparency. I wish the Electoral Committee all the best in their endeavours, and I look forward to a successful election.”

In her acceptance speech on behalf of other members, the Chairperson of the Committee, Bulak Afsa thanked the Council for finding them worthy of selection to perform the onerous task of conducting elections.

Afsa assured that the members of the Committee would work in accordance with the NUJ Constitution and the guidelines for the conduct of the elections.

She solicited prayers for saying that the task is an onerous one which demands divine intervention.