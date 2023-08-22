From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The leadership of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has condemned the recent mayhem that occurred during the State Executive Council meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as well as the attack on the Caretaker Chairperson of the NLC, Osun State, Comrade Modupe Oyedele.

The NUEE’s Vice President (West), Comrade Sadiq Adewale, in a statement made available to our correspondent on Tuesday, warned against a repeat of the attack, noting that it goes against the tenets of the union.

He described the incident as “uncivilized and an embarrassment not only to NUEE but to the labor movement at large.”

NUEE stressed that there are legitimate ways of expressing displeasure and handling grievances which labor leaders in Osun must employ and settle all existing grievances.

Adewale called for a truce between the aggrieved members saying that the union would ensure that the Osun State Council of NLC and all labor leaders in Osun State adhere to her directives.