…hands over to Maiyaki

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Immediate-past Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, on Friday, explained the reason behind his decision to resign his position as NUC Executive Secretary three years to the end of his tenure.

Prof. Rasheed, at a brief handover ceremony at NUC headquarters, in Abuja, on Friday, explained that the decision was to fulfill his ambition of achieving the status of Professor Emeritus at Bayero University Kano (BUK) which he cannot achieve if he remains in office till the end of his tenure in 2026.

He said: “I was first appointed in August, 2016, for five years, subject to renewal. I was reappointed in 2021 for another five years at the end of the first tenure terminating in 2026. But I never wanted to return to the job when I was reappointed in 2021.

“I had returned to the classroom in Bayero University Kano (BUK) and had even engaged in academic activities. I was already teaching when the reappointment letter came. I had no option but to return to NUC. I never made it public. I only informed by boss that I will still to return to the classroom.

“In BUK, a Professor is expected to retire at 70. But for a Professor to be recognized as Professor Emeritus, such a Professor must retire from the school. Any retirement outside the classroom won’t be recognized. I am not yet 70, but I don’t want to retire anywhere outside the university. This is because I have an ambition to become Professor Emeritus, and in our university, you can only attend that if you retire from the classroom. That’s only way you will be recognized as a Professor Emeritus.

“So, i can’t stay here in Abuja, within the circle of political power and forgot that age 70 is fast approaching. I am not expected to retire outside the university, and return to the university and expect them to recognize as Professor Emeritus. That won’t happen. The process is that I have to return to the classroom and engage in academic activities, then retire when it’s time.

“However, I had written to the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, through the immediate past Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, for me to be allowed to voluntarily step down as NUC Executive Secretary.

“The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejoh, conveyed the response of the President dated 1st June, 2023, accepting my resignation, and I am happy that I am leaving back to Kano to continue to academic activities in BUK.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Executive Secretary of NUC, Mr. Chris Maiyaki, has formally taken over the affairs of the NUC from the immediate-past Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, on acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Executive Secretary by the President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

He promised to continue to pilot the affairs of NUC in line with the standards already set by the immediate-past Executive Secretary, Prof. Rasheed.