From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Universities Commission (NUC) has concluded its series of train-the-trainers’ workshop for staff of 206 universities in the country on effective delivery of the new curriculum- the Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) developed by the Commission for Nigerian universities.

Coordinator of a segment of the exercise, Prof. Peter Okebukola, said in a statement released in Abuja, on Friday, that the objective of the training was to strengthen the knowledge and skills of university staff in the effective implementation of the CCMAS.

He said the overall training was coordinated by Prof. Ruqayyatu Ahmed Rufa’i, former Minister of Education and a member of the NUC Strategy Advisory Committee, who was excited with the impressive participation, dedication and commitment of participants.

He said the four-month training programme had two components. “The first was the training of the Directors of Academic Planning and three staff of each university nominated by the Vice-Chancellor which lasted for three weeks, and had an onsite and an online component, and was coordinated by Prof. Yakubu Azare of Bayero University, Kano.

The second phase of the programme, according to Prof. Okebukola, was on practical skills for delivering the CCMAS in an online environment, and it involved Directors of ICT and two staff of each university as nominated by the VC.

He said the phase two lasted for three months and was conducted at the NUC-NOUN Virtual Institute for Capacity Building in Higher Education (VICBHE).

Prof. Ruqayyatu Ahmed, who coordinated the training, in her submission, expressed delight at the success of the two phases of the training.

She extolled the commitment of the seven nominees of the Vice Chancellors of each university to the demands of the training.

The Acting Executive Secretary of NUC, Chris Maiyaki, commended the participants and pledged to continue with vigour as well as the implementation of the revitalisation agenda set by former NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed.