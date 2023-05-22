A three-man contingent from the National Universities Commission (NUC) is on campus. They are on campus to carry out a pilot study at three centres of the University of Lagos: Central Industrial Liaison and Placement Unit (CILPU), Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Centre (ESDC) and the Advancement Office.

Led by Professor Adebola Ekanola, the team paid a courtesy visit on the vice-chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, FAS, who was represented by the deputy vice-chancellor (development services), Professor Ayodele Atsenuwa.

In her welcome address, Atsenuwa expressed delight at the contingent’s presence at the University of Lagos and for the support of the NUC over the years. She described the three host centres as UNILAG’s contributions to making the higher education system in Nigeria better.

“At CILPU, we facilitate how our students go to industry to ground their knowledge. Our Entrepreneurship Centre, and its associate innovation hubs, helps them translate their business ideas to scalable business solutions; and at the Innovation Office, we are developing a university-wide culture of innovation that makes our research outputs relevant to the industry. These centres are our own effort to contribute to the growth of higher education in Nigeria”.

According to the NUC team lead, Ekanola, they were on campus “to review how UNILAG handles SIWES, entrepreneurship, and advancement matters”.

He commended the strides of the university in those areas and promised to share the report of the visiting team with the Management.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) is an institution of the Federal Government, established to promote quality higher education in Nigeria.